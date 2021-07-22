-$0.21 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 505,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $293.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.