$0.22 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 3,763,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,151. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

