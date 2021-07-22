$0.26 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 152,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,838. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

