-$0.32 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.53. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,781,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $2,219,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CZR opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

