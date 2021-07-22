$0.50 EPS Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,421. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 56.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Endava by 121.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.