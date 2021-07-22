$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 284,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,795. The stock has a market cap of $754.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.