$0.58 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 406,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,389. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after buying an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

