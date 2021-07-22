$0.68 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 871.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

LAWS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 6,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,283. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $485.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

