$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 124.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

