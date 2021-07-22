$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. NetApp reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.13. 4,007,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,418. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20. NetApp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

