$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. 10,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

