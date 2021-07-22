0x Achieves Market Cap of $535.67 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $535.67 million and $52.67 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0x

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

