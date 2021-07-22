$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after acquiring an additional 527,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.