$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 5,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,619. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.