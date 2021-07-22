$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 5,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,619. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

