$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Essent Group posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 740%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ESNT traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,351 shares of company stock valued at $948,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Essent Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 307.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,355,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

