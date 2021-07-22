$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

