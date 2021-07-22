105,400 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 68,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

