105,500 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 54,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,586. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

