106,196 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRNGU. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,048,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,832,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

SRNGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.