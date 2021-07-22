110,186 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

