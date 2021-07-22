115,105 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after buying an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,890,000 after buying an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

