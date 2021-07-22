122,188 Shares in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $4,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR remained flat at $$15.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 69,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

