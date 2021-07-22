$124.65 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post $124.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.60 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $776.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $800.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $957.98 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

HCC stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $906.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.