$125.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post sales of $125.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.93 million. ATN International posted sales of $109.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $568.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $746.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in ATN International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $64.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

