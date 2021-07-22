12,796 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $2,382,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

