1,303 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,180.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,783. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,253.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 128.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

