130,720 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

