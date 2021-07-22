131,718 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Purchased by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 131,718 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $55.55. 288,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,333. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,051 shares of company stock worth $10,830,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

