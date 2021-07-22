13,754,631 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,754,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,380,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 4.95% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,150.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,697,575 shares of company stock worth $228,283,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 136,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

