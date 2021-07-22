$14.08 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.59 million and the lowest is $13.73 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 million, a PE ratio of 601.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

