1,472,142 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,472,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,703,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 1.28% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NAPA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 797,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

