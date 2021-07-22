148,500 Shares in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Purchased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,830,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,592,000.

Shares of ASAXU stock remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

