148,500 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $16,454,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $255,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $498,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLBLU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.