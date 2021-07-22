$149.92 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $149.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.54 million and the lowest is $148.40 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $144.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $608.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.40 million to $615.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.76 million, with estimates ranging from $613.60 million to $620.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $9,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.53. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

