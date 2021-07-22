$15.47 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $15.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.09 million and the highest is $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $63.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $308.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.