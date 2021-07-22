150,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSC stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 16,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,515. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

