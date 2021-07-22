150,000 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Bought by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vipshop by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vipshop by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,406,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

VIPS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 101,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,487,357. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

