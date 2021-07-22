1,550,000 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Purchased by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,571,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Zhihu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 9,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,748. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

