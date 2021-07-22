16,224 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.