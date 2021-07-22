$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $168.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $670.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $653.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

