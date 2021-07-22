168,382 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.12. 6,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,380. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

