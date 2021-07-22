175,660 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.27% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NYSE:HOME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 12,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,303. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

