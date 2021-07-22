184,158 Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 184,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THMAU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

