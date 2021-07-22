192,374 Shares in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 192,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.82% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,036,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.77 on Thursday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

