196,416 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

