1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Down 5.8%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 3,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

DIBS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.