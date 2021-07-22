1World Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $8,057.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00854499 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

