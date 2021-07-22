$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $6,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. CommScope has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

