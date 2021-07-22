$2.33 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce sales of $2.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 million and the highest is $2.51 million. Curis reported sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Curis stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $702.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 591,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Curis by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Curis by 655,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Curis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

