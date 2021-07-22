$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce sales of $2.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $13.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.44. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

